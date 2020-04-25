GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mead police arrest 23-year-old in auto theft, weapons case

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A 23-year-old man is in custody and faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, restraining order violation, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, second degree criminal trespass, driving under revocation and obstructing a peace officer after his arrest late Friday by Mead police officers.

A news release stated that  approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, the Mead Police Department observed suspicious vehicles parked on a private property posted for no trespassing. Upon checking the registration of the vehicles, one was confirmed to be stolen out of Fort Collins, the release stated. On the property, located in the 4000 block of Weld County Road 36, officer Carrie Barela made contact with the three people she suspected of trespassing.

One man was cooperative and immediately detained by Barela, police said.  Additional officers responded from the Mead department, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Firestone Police Department. A woman was seen fleeing the property, but was later located and detained. During a search of the property, a Weld County K-9 Officer located Seth Vernon Lee Eberly, allegedly hiding in an abandoned vehicle. Eberly was safely taken in to custody while the investigation was completed. Additionally, police saw guns inside the stolen vehicle and safely secured the weapons, the release stated

Those with additional information regarding this case or other crimes, are asked to contact the Mead Police Department through the Weld County Regional Communications Center at 970-350-9600.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
