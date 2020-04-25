Morals, finances collide for Boulder County personal service businesses amid coronavirus shutdowns

Marie Smith, an aesthetician and owner of Ouch Waxing in Boulder, has conceded she has a good chance of eventually becoming infected with the coronavirus when she resumes business activity, possibly next month.

“By going to work, I’m signing up for the ‘Hunger Games,’” Smith said, referencing the hit book and movie series that pitted children against each other in deadly contests. “I’m just accepting the fact that if I haven’t got it already, then I will. Clients can’t wear a mask, 70% of my services are face to face. I woke up at some point this week and said I’m accepting that. I take really good care of myself, I have all the masks and gloves that I can wear, but I’m accepting the fact.”

While continuing to follow the guidance of public health officials on remaining closed until at least May 8, when Boulder County’s latest stay-at-home order will end, she hopes to be one of the many asymptomatic cases across the globe, under the assumption strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 will continue spreading and make way to her body.

“We’re down to this point where (reopening) is a moral issue, my heart and my bank account right now are having a fight,” Smith said. “… At this point, I have to let go of control, it is not in my hands. When an authority above me says, ‘do this,’ I’ll do that.”

The business owner, who works of out of a studio space rented in the Sola Salons building on 28th Street, which Smith said has waived rent, is among personal service workers in the city weighing the public health and financial implications of the timing of reopening amid the pandemic.

Conflicting guidance from government agencies has not helped them, with the state moving to a slightly less stringent “safer at home” protocol after this weekend, while Boulder County, Denver and other metro area suburban governments have extended stay-at-home rules through May 8, and Weld County may be allowing all businesses to open without restriction in defiance of the state. Gov. Jared Polis has vowed to take “whatever steps necessary” to ensure businesses in Weld do not go against the statewide plan aimed at preserving public health as much as possible.

Places like tattoo parlors and salons are allowed to open Friday with strict social distancing in place per the state Safer at Home mandate, but Boulder County is restricting those types of services another week, while allowing businesses that were considered non-critical in the initial lock down order to conduct retail transactions curbside, without allowing customers inside stores.

“I think everyone is really disappointed. I think we all had our fingers crossed that we would be back in business on May 1,” Marisa Copeland, hair stylist and owner of MF Beauty in Louisville, said.

Worries about catching or unknowingly spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, running out of money and potentially losing customers to Weld County competitors since they may apparently open for business are all colliding to influence local decisions on reopening.

“I feel like I work in an area where people are really, really loyal. I’ve been at my salon for four years now. There are always, no matter what the conditions, those transient clients. I wouldn’t be fazed if that were to happen,” Copeland said.

During the closure, Copeland has been putting together kits for clients to maintain their looks, that have been dropped off on doorsteps or sent in the mail.

“That’s helped with client retention. I’m trying to do damage control at the same time. When we all do go back to work, we’re going to be walking into a lot of color corrections and ‘my wife cut my hair at home’ scenarios,’” Copeland said. “I just think that everyone has to be a team player, and trust that whatever the government and separate counties are saying, it’s because they want to protect the health and safety of everyone and it’s not punishment. I find defying it to be really ignorant.”

Acupuncturist Caitlin Gordon, owner of Amaluna Wellness, is also hoping to open as soon as legally possible, as she feels treatments the business offers can help boost the health of clients. But she plans on taking all the precautions necessary to reduce risk, such as not accepting new clients temporarily.

“I didn’t find (when to reopen) to be a difficult decision because I know that people who aren’t comfortable leaving their homes yet aren’t going to come in,” Gordon said. “… I also am feeling fortunate that I could afford to wait another three weeks or month if I had to, I don’t feel pressured. That makes it easier to make an ethical, good decision for my customers.”

For retailers, though, the eased county order may offer some reprieve from the economically destructive outbreak by allowing curbside Mother’s Day gift sales to take place on and leading up to the May 10 holiday, Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer noted.

“It’s critically important that we create avenues for our businesses to operate at times when they are expecting significant customer activity. I know a number of our businesses along those lines have targeted Mother’s Day as an important retail opportunity for them,” Tayer said.

“We want to work with the public health authorities to facilitate that kind of customer retail experience for our businesses, but at the same time make sure we’re doing it in a manner of public health and safety.”