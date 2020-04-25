One month in, Boulder County wary of easing coronavirus restrictions

As Boulder County considers when and how to ease the call for social distancing in response to the new coronavirus, local officials are clearly not rushing toward the next phase on the way back to something resembling normal.

It has been a full month since the free flow of a public life was abruptly stilled by the stay-at-home order imposed by Gov. Jared Polis as of 6 a.m. March 26. Yet, on Thursday, city of Boulder leaders announced that city offices would remain closed to at least June 1, county officials said most county buildings will remain closed to May 31 and on Friday, Boulder County health officials extended the stay-at-home order at the county level, with only slight modifications, to midnight May 8.

Those steps were announced as the death toll nationally clicked over the 50,000 mark, Colorado’s moved past 670 and Boulder County’s hit 30.

In his announcement extending the stay-at-home order Friday, Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach alluded to being in a “no-win situation,” with stay-at-home measures being so disruptive to the livelihoods of so many.

While the extended order was being hammered out late in the week, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle correctly forecast, “I kind of anticipate that if there are changes (to Boulder County’s COVID-19 management strategy), they are going to be pretty minor — at least for a while.”

He was proved right. In fact, when the extension was issued just before noon Friday, the most significant change was simply that beginning Monday, non-critical businesses may also start offering curbside delivery of products, and travel to pick up those goods will be considered necessary travel.

That appeared to be a fulfillment of Pelle’s expectations that society will not resemble its former self any time soon.

“In my thinking,” Pelle said, “until there is a vaccine or a treatment our world is not going to look the same.”

As the county works toward pivoting into the next phases of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials reflect back on a month that was tragic for those who lost their lives or their loved ones, monumentally difficult for the many who saw their jobs vanish or their businesses upended — but they also see by looking out across the country how things could have been even worse. They are determined not to let that be their future.

“As far as from a medical aspect, the surge you see on the national news and hearing people talk about the failure of health care systems and the collapse of long-term care facilities, we have had similar issues, but not at the level that you have seen in the national media,” said Mike Chard, director of the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

“We have seen some stressors in the health care system, and some frequency (of the coronavirus) in our long-term care facilities, and in being able to keep people in PPE (personal protection equipment), and getting people to follow public health orders,” he added. “That has flattened out and we have done that well. Boulder was rated very high for Front Range counties, to say we were taking mitigation measures seriously. That has helped keep those impacts to a manageable level.”

Chard has been overseeing the Boulder Area Coordination and Management Center, which booted up on the front end of the pandemic’s onslaught, and marked its 37th day of operations on Friday.

It has brought together some 25 volunteers from the El Segundo, Calif-based nonprofit Team Rubicon, which deploys veterans to assist with disaster response, along with reassigned city and county employees to form an emergency workforce of more than 100 people, teamed for efforts such as getting personal protective equipment to medical workers, to developing plans and capabilities for dealing with worst-case scenarios.

According to George Twigg, a spokesman for the coordination and management center, over recent weeks its teams have delivered approximately 200,000 masks — surgical, N95s and KN95s — more than 100,000 pairs of gloves, and many other items including thermometers, face shields, medical gowns, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

“The vets are very independent thinking, and they work great as a team,” Chard said. “They don’t need a lot of support. You tell them what you need done, and they figure it out.”

‘We’re giving them the roadmaps’

A meeting is to take place Tuesday between administrative leaders of the coordination and management center, to plot the way forward in terms of emergency pandemic response, which has been led out of the Office of Emergency Management at 3280 Airport Road in Boulder.

“We’ll be looking at what needs to be sustained,” Chard said. “The COVID Recovery Center (for people experiencing homelessness who have tested positive for or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the East Boulder Recreation Center) would not be one of those that would be shut down. That would be sustained, independent from demobilization of our center. We’ll figure out what needs to be sustained, what needs to be transferred, and what needs to be terminated.”

He envisioned the services of Team Rubicon no longer being needed, and noted that the supply chain for critical items such as PPE gear is opening up, rendering one aspect of his group’s work less critical.

“If I can go to Amazon for it, so can businesses, now,” Chard said. “The emergency side of that has been diminished. We’ll be communicating that outward — you now have the ability to go procure this, on your own. We’re giving them the roadmaps, not just cutting them off.”

A key component of personal protection, beyond just the gear, is individuals’ personal conduct. Boulder County law enforcement personnel have been putting the emphasis on education in their enforcement of stay-at-home orders, rather than punishment.

Boulder police, through Friday, had only issued ten summons for public health violations relating to COVID-19. Longmont police issued just two, to people accused of other, additional crimes. Sheriff’s deputies have written no summons at all for public health violations relating to the coronavirus.

“We haven’t written any citations or summonses for violation of the public health/social distancing orders,” Division Chief Mike Wagner wrote in an email. “We’ve received 100% compliance with education and warnings and haven’t had any repeat offenders that would warrant citing.”

Pelle said, “What we’ve been dealing with mostly is crowding issues around trails and trailheads. We’ve issued hundreds of parking tickets and tried to do a lot of public messaging around that, but we haven’t enforced any orders. Just a lot of education.”

Pelle believes that residents of Boulder County have, for the large part, been adhering to public health officials’ social distancing guidelines aimed at stemming the pandemic’s spread.

“I think you have to look at the big picture, and when you look at travel information from phone data and that kind of thing, obviously, the majority of people are just driving to work and the vast majority of people are obeying and cooperating with the governor’s orders,” Pelle said.

While details on the coronavirus’s impact on local hospitals is not yet available — most have referred questions to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — the CDPHE on Wednesday released survey data on hospitals statewide, examining how the state’s hospitals were faring in the face of the national health emergency.

Eight of the hospitals participating in the CDPHE survey reported anticipating shortages of PPE in the next week. But it also showed that of Colorado hospitals’ 1,117 critical care ventilators, 419 of them were currently in use, leaving 698 still available, if needed for critically ill patients.

“I think it’s obviously working,” Pelle said of the state and local approach to date. “Our hospitals are not being overrun right now, or that kind of thing. But I am really concerned about messaging, and what people will do in the next few weeks, if things start letting up a little bit.”

‘Density is bad for public health’

As communities look toward ways to reopen different components of society, the fact of Boulder’s relative density in relation to other parts of the state was part of the messaging for Zayach, the county health director, who pointed out that “in densely populated areas in the metro area, moving to the next phase too soon could cause additional illness and death, and even greater impacts on our economy.”

That was seized upon by Gary Wockner, an environmental activist who specializes in population stabilization. He is advocating that the Boulder City Council place on the November ballot an “anti-density ordinance.” That would enable the public, as he put it, “to protect itself from pandemics.” Wockner, a part-time Boulder resident, highlighted U.S. Census statistics from July 2019 that showed Boulder’s density slightly higher than neighboring Denver, at 3,948.3 people per square mile, versus 3,922.6.

“Density will cause more infections and cause the economy to re-open more slowly; stated differently, in the pandemic world we now live in, density is bad for public health and bad for the economy,” Wockner said.

November, in the current climate, likely feels to many like eternity, when the picture of what even a few weeks from now might look like is so foggy.

Boulder County officials have not missed the conversation at the national level suggesting that a resurgence of the coronavirus — assuming there is a summer lull — can be expected later this year, and that its coincidence with the flu season could spell a nightmarish scenario if America is not prepared.

“What is understood about these pandemics is as you release the public health orders, there is a bounce and surge. And there will be the natural recurrence in the winter or fall,” Chard said.” We are expecting that. …And as far as the budgetary stuff, and our needs around that, there will be budgetary needs. And I am assuming there will be the resources made available to deal with that.

“I think we’ll be ready.”

Contemplating a significant round two later this year, Pelle, a man known over his four-plus terms as sheriff for his cut-to-the-chase delivery, offered just two words:

“That’s scary.”