Boulder County Public Health to host Facebook live discussion Tuesday on response to coronavirus pandemic

Boulder County Public Health will host a Facebook live event at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions to healthinfo@bouldercounty.org or by posting them to the Facebook Event, according to a news release from Boulder County Public Health.

Along with some other local public health agencies in the region, Boulder County Public Health announced last week it would extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8. County health officials said the extension is part of efforts to develop clear strategies and guidelines for preventing a surge of COVID-19 cases when the community moves to the “safer-at-home” phase, the release said.

Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach will discuss the decision to extend the state order and the focus for the coming weeks. Boulder County Housing and Human Services Executive Director Frank Alexander will share details about services and support available to residents.

Those interested in tuning in can visit Facebook.com/bouldercountypublichealth.