Boulder disposable bag fee collection remains in suspension as city coronavirus response continues

Boulder’s 10-cent fee on using disposable bags remains in suspension, freeing shoppers to use them without paying the charge established in 2012 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put normal city operations on hold.

Originally paused in late March for 30 days, the fee will continue to go uncollected as financial hardships strike many across the state. A city news release announcing the suspension last month noted the virus could potentially be carried by reusable bags and that using disposable bags may help limit its spread between grocery customers and employees.

The city has encouraged grocery store patrons who continue with reusable bags to wash them before and after store trips in hot, soapy water to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The order to suspend it is ‘until further notice’ and not tied to the stay at home order. We are waiting on guidance from Boulder County Public Health before we will consider resuming collection,” city spokesperson Patrick von Keyserling said Monday.