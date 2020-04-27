Boulder may mandate business patrons wear masks as coronavirus outbreak continues

Workers in Boulder may not see the bottom halves of their patrons’ faces for quite some time.

While mask wearing has been adopted by many in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic during outings for essential goods and services and for outdoor recreation, and has been mandated by the state for employees of businesses considered critical and allowed to operate through government-ordered shutdowns, not every Coloradan has followed suit.

Boulder City Council on Tuesday could seek to change that locally, at least inside structures, with a new public health order for customers and clients of businesses to cover their mouths and noses in workplaces and spaces of “public accommodation.”

“We aren’t necessarily bothered when customers don’t wear masks. However I fully understand the consequences of spreading the virus and believe wearing them is beneficial to reducing those consequences,” Boulder Cycle Sport employee Holden Nimmer said. Bike shops are considered essential businesses and have been allowed to stay open. “It is everyone’s duty to help protect those at risk.”

McGuckin Hardware is ahead of the game, and store manager Bernadette Tillis is “feeling good” about Council having the conversation around a new mask requirement.

“Our customers have been wearing masks for two weeks now. We provide them to the customers if they aren’t already wearing them,” Tillis said.

Mayor Sam Weaver came forward Monday with the plan to discuss such a measure, which would go beyond the present state order for workers in open businesses to wear masks by requiring the same of patrons, too, according to City Attorney Tom Carr.

“There has been some back and forth between the counties on the Front Range on this issue,” Weaver said he’s been told by Boulder County public health leadership.

Officials in Boulder County have been wary to ease restrictions as much as Gov. Jared Polis has for the state, with local authorities keeping in place a stay-at-home order through May 8 while a slightly less stringent “safer at home” mandate took effect Monday in most of Colorado. Other Denver metro area governments also kept more restrictive orders in place. Mask requirements for not only employees but customers of critical businesses would be another instance of the Boulder area taking a more cautious approach than nearby governments, as caseload data for the virus that causes COVID-19 continues be analyzed by local officials for signs that indicate reopening certain sectors of the economy is prudent.

Local officials are still working in tandem with public health authorities in neighboring jurisdictions to align as closely as possible, even as major splits from statewide and regional rules aimed at limiting viral spread have been pursued or implemented in other metro counties. Weld County lawmakers in recent days declared all businesses could reopen in defiance of Polis’ orders. Douglas County, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department, was excluded from that agency’s extension of the stay-at-home order that was implemented for Adams and Arapahoe counties, because Douglas County’s COVID-19 infection numbers have leveled off enough to support easing restrictions.

Republican officials in Douglas County called for a severance from the health department after it issued its stay-at-home order that was soon superseded by the statewide order.

“We are researching what other communities are doing related to face coverings since it has been demonstrated that they can be an effective strategy to reduce the spread of the virus. Whatever approach we take, we will coordinate closely with the other metro Denver public health departments and counties to ensure we’re consistent across the region,” Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said. “Face coverings worn in combination with social distancing, handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting is certainly helpful in preventing viral transmission.”

Weaver shared a graphic, with information that has not been scientifically verified, via public email showing how when two parties, including a carrier of the virus, in proximity to each other are wearing masks, the probability of contagion is just 1.5%, compared to 70% when a carrier is not wearing a mask and the uninfected party is, and 5% when the carrier is wearing a mask and the uninfected party is not.

The graphic, according to the fact-checking website Snopes.com, has been determined to be “mostly false,” as it is factual that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing cloth masks to stop the viral spread of COVID-19, but the percentages listed in the chart cannot be accurate since scientific consensus on the efficacy of homemade masks does not exist.

“We are attempting to determine if the percentages are roughly correct, but the takeaway is the same: two mask-wearing individuals have much less chance of transmission than any other circumstance,” Weaver wrote.

The national public health agency still recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people while wearing masks and frequent hand cleaning. “A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but it may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others,” the CDC’s website states.

If Boulder adopts a new face covering mandate for customers and clients of businesses currently operating, it would have to make an exception for restaurants when they are allowed to open dining rooms again, the timing of which has not yet been determined locally.

Nagle working on camera

While officials are encouraging faces to be covered in public and businesses, Weaver is hoping Councilwoman Mirabai Nagle will find a way to show hers during virtual video conference meetings soon. Nagle has so far declined or been unable to use a camera in her home during video chat Council meetings, instead speaking without her image on display. She has cited a need to not record video due to possible cybersecurity specifications of her husband’s job, the nature of which the councilwoman was not willing to publicly describe.

Nagle said she is going to speak with her husband after this week’s meeting about whether there is a way to securely accommodate the mayoral request that Council members leave their camera displays on as virtual meetings continue to substitute for in-person city business, without infringing on her partner’s professional protocols.

“If we’re mimicking a real Council meeting, Council members get up from the dais and go back into the kitchen to get a snack or use the restroom routinely, so having a Council member with an empty seat is no different than we would have at a Council meeting. I’ve heard feedback from many different members of the public who would like to see Council members with their cameras on at all times, and I think that’s a reasonable request,” Weaver said.