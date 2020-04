Boulder police were able to safely locate a 13-year-old boy missing since Sunday night.

Lucas Krivjansky was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday near 71st Street and the LoBo trail, according to a post by Boulder police on the department’s app.

Police said Krivjansky was found safe at 7:30 a.m. today, and was returned home. The post did not indicate where or how he was found.