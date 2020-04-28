Coronavirus death toll in Boulder County reaches 34

Boulder County Public Health on Monday reported three additional deaths from the coronavirus, for a total of 34. One death was reported on Sunday.

Of the four new reported deaths since Saturday, three were residents of long-term care facilities, according to Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis. The ages of the four who died ranged from 50s to 90s.

Public health officials on Monday also reported an increase of 20 confirmed or probable cases in Boulder County, for a total of 512.

Boulder County coronavirus hospitalizations to date total 116, while 198 residents have recovered from the virus. The county also is conducting 89 disease investigations.

Monday marked the start of Gov. Jared Polis’s “Safer at Home” initiative, with some business activities permitted to resume Monday with a relaxing of restrictions.

In Boulder County, health officials have extended the stay-at-home order at the county level, with only slight modifications, to midnight May 8. The most significant change is that, beginning Monday, non-critical businesses were allowed to start offering curbside delivery of products.

Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, said he understand some residents aren’t happy about the extension.

“It does not give us pleasure to make these difficult decisions between life and livelihood,” he said in a written statement. “We understand how difficult and impactful these public health decisions have been on our community … Please know that our decisions are designed to help protect everyone in the community, especially our most vulnerable populations, our hospitals and other health care facilities, from the spread of this disease.”

The latest Boulder County numbers also continue to show that a disproportionate number of residents who identify as Hispanic/Latinx of any race have tested positive or probable for the coronavirus.

Hispanic/Latinx individuals make up roughly 13.8% of the Boulder County population, but they account for close 37% of the county’s COVID-19 cases and about 43% of those who have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.

County health officials noted that due to unequal access to health care and economic opportunities, present over many generations, Hispanic/Latinx individuals in Colorado are also more likely to have some chronic diseases — including overweight or obesity and diabetes — which are known to increase the potential severity of COVID-19.

County statistics show a larger proportion of deaths have taken place among white non-Hispanic residents.

The most recent numbers available from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show 19 of 23 of Boulder’s County’s deaths have involved residents of long-term care facilities. County health officials have previously said research shows access to long-term care facilities is much lower among Asian, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latinx older adults.

Statewide on Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 706 coronavirus deaths, while the total cases rose to 13,879 with 2,485 hospitalized.

Numbers released both at the state and county level are believed to not show the true impact of the impact of the coronavirus, due to the fact that there is community spread, access to testing is limited and there is a lag time in data being returned to officials.