More than 700 dead from coronavirus in Colorado as state begins to reopen

Health care worker tests for coronavirus at Metro State University in Denver.
By | sbradbury@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado hit 13,879 Monday, with 706 deaths and 2,485 hospitalizations.

At least 66,341 people in Colorado have been tested for COVID-19. Officials estimate that the number of actual cases in the state is several times higher than the number of confirmed cases, with around 65,000 to 75,000 infected with the novel coronavirus.

By Monday, 776 people were currently hospitalized with the disease and 53 had been discharged from hospitals or moved to a lower level of care in the past 24 hours, according to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The novel coronavirus causes mild symptoms in many patients but can be serious or fatal for older patients or those with underlying health conditions.

The statewide stay at home order expired Monday as Polis released new guidelines that allow some businesses to reopen Monday and in the coming days. The state’s reopening will need to happen in phases, he said, emphasizing that the end of the statewide stay-at-home order does not mean a return to pre-pandemic life.

The new guidelines do not apply in Denver, Boulder, Arapahoe, Jefferson or Adams counties, which have extended their local stay-at-home orders until May 8.

Shelly Bradbury | Breaking News Reporter

Shelly Bradbury is a breaking news reporter who joined The Denver Post in November 2019. She previously worked as a crime reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pennsylvania and the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee. She's been a reporter since 2012, focused on criminal justice, breaking news and enterprise. In Pittsburgh, she helped the newspaper earn the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news after a mass shooting at a local synagogue.   
