Sierra Nevada opens COVID recovery campaign

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Nevada Corp., the global aerospace and national security company with a location in Louisville, has opened a COVID Recovery Campaign to support global COVID relief efforts and veterans impacted by the pandemic.

Owners Eren and Fatih Ozmen have committed to personally match donations up to $200,000.

“I believe the impact our collective efforts can make when we come together is far greater than any one of us can achieve alone,” said Eren Ozmen, chairwoman and president of Sierra Nevada. “The SNC COVID Recovery Campaign is one more way we can pay it forward to support our communities and heroes in need — from servicemen and women to frontline health-care workers.”

Contributions can be made via the SNC COVID Recovery Campaign to support two featured charitable organizations. The organizations are:

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which funds nonprofits working to support preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities.The PenFed Foundation, which provides assistance to veterans, active duty, reserve and National Guard members experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

