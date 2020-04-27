Sunny skies with a high of 80 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 49.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 42.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 51.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 53.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 51.