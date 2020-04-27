Sunny skies with a high of 80 today in Boulder

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 49.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 42.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 51.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 53.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 51.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

