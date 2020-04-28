GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield to host 'Back to…

News
Boulder Area news

Broomfield to host ‘Back to Business’ townhall Wednesday night

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Broomfield at 7 p.m. Wednesday will hold a Back to Business Town Hall, which will focus on how the city and county will reopen starting May 9.

As Colorado shifts to a “safer at home” strategy after lifting the statewide stay-at-home order, Broomfield has extended the local stay-at-home order through May 8.

Representatives from the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, Broomfield Workforce Center, Broomfield Economic Vitality Department and Broomfield Public Health and Environment are expected to be on the call. Broomfield Mayor Patrick Quinn, City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman and City Council members also are expected to participate.

To participate, call 855-695-3744 (for English) and 855-543-3424 (for Spanish).

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
