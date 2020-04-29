GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Elder Construction claims Honeywell problems caused by outside architect

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
WINDSOR and BROOMFIELD — Elder Construction Inc. said in a filing that any blame from Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) over alleged climate-control defects belongs to an outside contractor.

In a new filing with the U.S. District Court of Colorado Monday, the Windsor-based Elder said it subcontracted design work for the Honeywell project to Colorado Springs-based YOW Architects P.C.

Elder alleges YOW failed to properly design the climate-control system and never offered to inspect or repair Honeywell’s system after Elder sent the architects a formal claim letter in late December.

Elder maintained its broad denials against Honeywell’s allegations, but told the court it should find YOW liable for all of the damages if it or a jury were to rule in favor of the plaintiff.

That complaint was struck by the judge handling the case Tuesday morning on procedural grounds, according to a docket notice.

Elder and YOW both declined to comment.

Honeywell first sued Elder in late November last year, claiming that Elder failed to construct a climate-control system that would keep certain research rooms at near-exactly 70 degrees and 40 percent humidity as required by a contract signed in 2016. The conglomerate alleges the construction problems have delayed research at the Broomfield facility.

Honeywell is asking the court to force Elder to pay just under $3 million to cover the costs of hiring another firm to redesign the air-conditioning system.

