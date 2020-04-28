GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Overnight fire temporarily displaces residents of Boulder apartments

Crews from Boulder Fire-Rescue respond to an electrical fire at the the Imperial House Apartments, 970 North St., on Monday night. (Boulder Fire-Rescue / Courtesy photo).
By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Residents of a north Boulder apartment complex were displaced Monday night by a fire that started in the building’s electrical room, but was contained there.

Kim Scott, a spokesperson for Boulder Fire-Rescue, said the department was notified at 11:15 p.m. Monday night that smoke and flames were showing at the Imperial House Apartments, 970 North St.

“We extinguished the fire. It was confined to the garden level, so, a little bit below grade level,” Scott said.

Although it was determined that the fire was contained to the electrical room, Scott said that smoke affected a number of apartments in the 31-unit building, leading to the decision that Red Cross should be contacted, so that its residents could be housed in an area hotel, overnight.

“We stayed on scene to help some people get their stuff, accompanying them to their units for anything they might need,” Scott said.

A specific cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. It is not known how many of the units were occupied at the time of the blaze.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
