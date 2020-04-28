GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: U-Lu Foods Offering Free Hand Sanitizer with Purchase of Cookie 3-pack

  • U-Lu Foods Co-founder Joel Tartarini puts a tray of cookies on a rack before baking them to fill customer orders on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • U-Lu Foods Co-founder Debbie Tartarini bottles hand sanitizer for a customer shipment on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • U-Lu Foods Co-founder Joel Tartarini makes spicy ginger cookies for customer shipments on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • U-Lu Foods Co-founder J.J. Tartarini works to package cookies for customer orders on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • U-Lu Foods Co-founders Debbie Tartarini, at front, and her son Joel Tartarini work to package hand sanitizer for a customer shipment on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A customers order sits on a shelf waiting to be shipped at U-Lu Foods on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • U-Lu Foods Co-founder Joel Tartarini makes cookies spicy ginger cookies for a customer shipment order on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • U-Lu Foods Co-founder J.J. Tartarini works to package brownie cookies for customer orders on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Broomfield. The company is including a free bottle of American-made sanitizer with each cookie three-pack order as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By Jeremy Papasso
April 28, 2020

