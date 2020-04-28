Sunny and breezy with a high of 70 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 41. It is expected to be breezy, with gusts of up to 30 mph. A red flag warning, which denotes fire danger, is in effect until 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 48.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 53.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 51.