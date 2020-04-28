Superior trustees could revisit requirements for meeting later than 11 p.m. cutoff

The Superior Board of Trustees has a policy to end meetings by 11 p.m., but the way the board decides if it should continue past that time could be changed at an upcoming meeting.

In October, trustees approved ending meetings at 11 p.m. unless the board unanimously approved going later. The policy was enacted after multiple meetings ran until 1 a.m. and were then continued two weeks later.

Trustee Ken Lish, who was one of two board members who on Monday requested further discussion of the end time, said he believes the board should revisit the policy to remove the requirement for unanimous approval.

“I do agree with having an end time,” he said. “I agree with the existence of this policy. I have no desire to conduct meetings in the wee hours of the night.”

But Lish added he believes requiring a unanimous vote sets a bad precedent.

Trustee Laura Skladzinski said she believes the board should keep the unanimous vote requirement in place because if one member does not wish to go past 11 p.m., they should not be obligated to do so.

“We don’t function effectively at 10:30 (p.m.) or 11 (p.m.),” Skladzinski said. “Some people may be wonderful at midnight, others may not. I’d like for every board member to have a say.”

Trustee Kevin Ryan said he would be willing to revisit the policy in a couple years.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Lacis said he’d like to see either a majority vote or super majority vote be the deciding factor about continuing a meeting past the 11 p.m. cutoff.

“This policy hasn’t been on the books long, but one of the consequences is when we stretch meetings across multiple meetings, very few members of the public attend those later meetings,” Lacis said. “It gets continued and it’s out of sight, out of mind. I’m worried about losing public participation.”

During public comment on Monday, resident Theresa Clark said this is a “painful lesson” for the board, and asked why the more complex issues are put on the end of agendas.

“You all are in control of town staff, and it’s town staff driving the agenda that we have,” Clark said. “You all have tormented the residents of our town … meetings about heights for the (Superior Town Center) and now you want to go home at 11. You’re elected, and we have things to say to you. We’re expecting you to be awake when you put agenda items on at 9 at night.”

A vote to change the policy was not on Monday’s agenda, but the board directed staff to bring potential changes to its next meeting on May 11. An agenda for that meeting, when available, will be posted here.