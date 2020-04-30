Community Food Share’s annual drive goes virtual

Due to physical distancing measures and concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, Community Food Share will be trying something new for its more than three-decade old annual Hunger Hurts the Whole Community Fund and Food Drive.

The food bank, which serves both Boulder and Broomfield Counties, will be taking the event online, allowing people to participate virtually during a time when the nonprofit is being hit on all sides by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the biggest thing that I try to convey to people… is that we’re being hit by a public health crisis, as well as an economic crisis simultaneously,” said Julia McGee, the nonprofit’s director of communications. “And that means that every element of our food bank’s operation is being challenged.”

McGee added the food bank’s distribution models have to be adapted in order to keep staff and volunteers safe. And while the response from the community has been great, she said, maintaining physical distancing means keeping a lighter volunteer staff.

“Our food deliveries are delayed, because of some of the disruptions going on in the food supply chain throughout the country,” she said. “And our front-line staff members are being stretched very thin.

“So there’s new challenges coming at us from every angle.”

This food drive is an important one for the nonprofit, which hopes to net 32,000 meals over the three-day event, a goal that was set before the coronavirus pandemic hit Colorado.

“We’re staying optimistic and confident in the generosity of our community and really believing that we’re going to be able to hit that goal, despite the challenges that are being presented in the model of this event,” McGee said.

Normally the food drive would see bins set up at King Soopers stores or other grocery stores in Longmont or Louisville. This year, the nonprofit is seeking financial gifts, and is also providing an online portal so that people can purchase its most needed items like apple sauce, canned tuna and rice.

For those who want to get more involved, virtual volunteer opportunities are also being offered. Participants can put on a Facebook fundraiser gathering funds through the social media site, or host a virtual food drive, akin to having your own grocery store bin where friends and family can purchase and drop off goods.

Financial gifts, though, are the most helpful for the organization, according to McGee.

“They give us the most flexibility to be agile and to put our resources where they’re most needed, when they’re most needed — especially given the pace at which things are changing due to this pandemic,” she said.

Food drive

What: Hunger Hurts the Whole Community Virtual Fund and Food Drive

Where: Online at bit.ly/3aIBhIY or make financial donations by calling 303-652-3663 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Financial donations can also be made online at communityfoodshare.org/hunger

When: May 1 through May 3