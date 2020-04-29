Boulder County eyes mask mandate as long-term care facilities see mounting coronavirus toll

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of coronavirus deaths in the county after incorrect information was provided. There have been 36 deaths so far. The story below has been updated.

Boulder County health officials expect to have a determination by Friday whether to call for a county-wide masking mandate to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

That was confirmed Wednesday by Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis, in the wake of a decision by Boulder City Council on Tuesday night to require both customers and employees to wear face coverings inside businesses. The order does not apply to employees who don’t come into contact with the public.

Scarves, bandannas and homemade face masks all are seen as sufficient by the city’s standards.

Also on Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released updated data on a total of 157 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which have been hit especially hard by the disease. The state’s latest breakdown for long-term care facilities came as Boulder County’s overall death toll reached 36, with 28 taking place in long-term care settings.

It was a bad week for The Peaks Care Center in Longmont, which shot up from one COVD-19 death reported the previous week, to six in the latest CDPHE report, with one more death listed as unconfirmed for the coronavirus.

The Peaks Care Center also has seen 29 of its residents test positive, and three more as probable. In addition, 22 of its staff tested positive, with one more recorded as probable.

A representative of The Peaks Care Center was not immediately available for comment.

Also in Longmont, The Bridge at Longmont added another fatality, giving it seven since the outbreak of the pandemic, and another unconfirmed for COVID-19.

Boulder Manor also remains among the highest in the county for the disease taking a serious toll, with one death in the past week bringing its total to seven.

Sunrise at Flatirons, located in Broomfield County, previously reported with one death, has now experienced a second, with a third death identified as unconfirmed for the coronavirus. Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also recorded one coronavirus death.

It was also reported Wednesday that Longmont has surpassed Boulder as the city in the county with the highest number of confirmed and probable cases, with 213 to Boulder’s 179. Longmont also now has the highest rate of infection, with 221.9 people per 100,000. Boulder’s number is 166.7 per 100,000.

Boulder Community Health conducted a virtual town hall via YouTube late Wednesday, to express support to community members for their support during the coronavirus pandemic and also to answer a number of questions that had been submitted in advance by the public.

It was reported during the session that members of the community have donated more than 31,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to hospital staff, and that close to $2 million has been donated to the BCH COVID-19 Response Fund, since the onset of the crisis.

BCH personnel, speaking from Boulder’s Jewish Community Center, were widely spaced across the stage and wearing masks that they lowered to speak, before putting them back in place.

“This current pandemic is unprecedented,” said Dr. Robert Vissers, president and CEO of the hospital system. “It’s particularly unprecedented in the way it has impacted each and every one of us. It’s also unprecedented in the way the community has responded.”

Dr. Ben Keidan, vice president and chief medical officer for BCH, reported that as of late Wednesday, only three COVID-19 patients were being treated at the BCH Foothills Hospital. To date, he said, it had admitted 40, seven of whom died. Three of those who died had come to the hospital from their homes, and four from long-term care facilities.

While Vissers noted that the hospital system had received no added personal protective equipment from either state or federal sources, Keidan said BCH, which has been able to resume some elective surgical procedures this week, is well situated in that regard.

“We have enough protective equipment at this time and for the near-to-long term, and we’re really concerned and cautious and making sure we’re reusing” after disinfecting items where possible, Keidan said.

“We are responsible stewards of some of these limited resources, and we’re working really hard, purchasing PPE’s, really, from all over. At this time, we don’t have any critical shortages.”

Dr. Amie Meditz, an infectious disease specialist, emphasized the great importance of masking up in public spaces, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing rigorous hand hygiene.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” she said. “It’s important to continue measures of physical separation, to limit community spread and unnecessary deaths.”

Countywide, health officials on Wednesday put the number of those testing positive or probable for the coronavirus at 558, with the number of those requiring hospitalization unchanged at 119. A total of 204 people have recovered from the illness, and county epidemiologists have 110 disease investigations ongoing.

At the state level, CDPHE on Wednesday reported that data compiled through the previous day showed 766 deaths statewide, and 2,621 people hospitalized across 56 of the state’s 64 counties. To date, 69,449 of Colorado’s more than 5.7-million residents have been tested, and 14,758 showed as positive or probable for COVID-19.