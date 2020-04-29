Boulder requires customers and employees to wear face masks in city businesses

Boulder is requiring both customers and employees to wear face coverings inside businesses after the City Council approved the requirement Tuesday.

The order doesn’t apply to employees who do not come into contact with the public.

The order doesn’t require medical grade masks. Scarves, bandanas and homemade face masks that cover the nose and mouth all count.

Boulder isn’t distributing masks to community members, but instead is directing people to coloradomaskproject.com to find resources on where to get masks or to make their own. City mask resources have been allocated to public safety staff who are likely to encounter individuals infected with the virus, according to a news release from the city.