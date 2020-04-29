Brewers Association lays off 23% of staff

The Brewers Association, a Boulder-based national association of brewers, has laid off 23% of its staff “in order to maintain the long-term viability” of the trade group, which represents the interests of small and independent U.S. craft brewers.

The association notified its membership of the layoffs on its website Monday.

“We thoughtfully, carefully, and painfully weighed options to arrive at those decisions,” the association wrote. “We believe these actions will help the association weather the storm at this time and remain committed to its purpose — to promote and protect American craft brewers, their beers, and the community of brewing enthusiasts.”

The group also has cut salaries of its management team as well as the association’s operational budget.

While some of the association’s events have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis, tickets are still on sale for the American Homebrewers Association’s Homebrew Con, which is scheduled for June.