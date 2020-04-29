Broomfield resolution on mortgage, rent moratoriums doesn’t go to vote

Broomfield City Councilman William Lindstedt on Tuesday withdrew a resolution calling for rent and mortgage moratoriums for those unable to pay during the COVID-19 emergency, and instead invited Council members to sign a letter in support of such payment relief.

At Council’s electronic meeting, Lindstedt said he proposed the resolution because he was worried about banks and landlords being unable to make accommodations for those struggling to pay for housing because of the pandemic. Projections show the number of people who struggle to pay their housing bills will grow in May, he said citing a CNBC article that states that only 52% of Americans who rent reported being confident they can pay in full next month.

A nonbinding resolution would send a signal to residents that their county, and community, stands in solidarity with them, especially at a time when so many people and local businesses are struggling, said Lindstedt, who represents Ward 2.

Aurora, Denver, Golden and Westminster have all passed, or are considering, similar resolutions, he said after the meeting.

“In my view federal and state government need to take some pretty bold actions moving forward to ensure people aren’t struggling with housing instability as a result of this crisis and small businesses can stay in business,” he said.

Lindstedt said he revised the language in the resolution to reflect concerns raised by landlords and trade groups, whose comments and perspectives he said he appreciated and found helpful, but after speaking with his colleagues decided a letter was a more appropriate course of action.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Sharon Tessier thanked Lindstedt for bringing the issue forward, and said she was disappointed to see it tabled, but that she hopes Council will continue to discuss the issue.

“I think that most people who have the means to keep themselves housed don’t take advantage of the system,” she said.

Tessier said she wants to ensure landlords and tenants are being treated equitably as everyone charts a new territory.

There are ways to move around this, she said, so that “we’re not hurting a lot of people.” Research has shown homelessness is far more expensive than preventing eviction, Tessier said, and helping renters stay in their homes can benefit Broomfield in the long run.

In the past 28 days there have been more than 106 applications for rental assistance versus 20 from January through March, she said. Broomfield awarded less than $75,000 for rental assistance in 2018 and $61,000 in the past 28 days, she said.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Law-Evans, a commercial and residential property owner, thanked Lindstedt for his compassion for those facing housing uncertainty as the pandemic continues, and agreed with Tessier that a local conversation needs to happen between tenants and landlords.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Laurie Anderson said she was not in support of the resolution based on conversations with property owners and residents.

The intention of the resolution was not at the heart of her opposition, but rather the wider implications of such a measure, she said.

She cited one constituent who reached out to remind Council that landlords are not “nameless corporations,” but “members of the community with families and responsibilities.”

“I want to make sure we’re looking at this in the right light because these are very important people in our community also,” Anderson said.