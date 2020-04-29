Broomfield Public Health director says virus trajectory heading in wrong direction, but ‘great strides’ being made in testing capacity

Broomfield as of Tuesday reported 147 cases of COVID-19, which is 39 more than last week, and nine coronavirus-related deaths, and Public Heath director Jason Vahling said he expects to see additional cases as testing ramps up.

The local rate of cases per 100,000 people also continues to increase on a weekly basis, he said, and is higher than Boulder and Douglas counties and is approaching Jefferson County’s rate of 220 per 100,000. Broomfield’s case rate as of Tuesday was 203, up from 162.7 per 100,000 people, Vahling said.

The trajectory is heading in the wrong direction, he said, along with the mortality rate which has increased from 0.07 to 0.13 per 1,000.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus at two local long-term care facilities where outbreaks have been reported also are rising.

Outbreaks, which are classified as two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period, have been reported at Sunrise at Flatirons and Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, with 17 cases at the former and 21 at the latter as of Tuesday, Vahling said. The city, he said, is working to get additional testing from the state so those facilities can proactively test more people.

Public health officials are making “great strides” in terms of ability to test symptomatic individuals, he said. Local health care providers report they have the capacity for 100 or more tests per day, which is the right target for a community Broomfield’s size, Vahling said.

Plans for testing, which are key to Broomfield’s lifting the local stay-at-home order that Council on Friday extended to May 8, will be multi-faceted and will focus on at-risk populations and individuals who are uninsured or under-insured, Vahling said.

Until a vaccine is available, social distancing and people wearing masks will play a role in stopping the spread, he said. Surveillance and enforcement will be “extremely important” as Broomfield moves into the statewide “safer at home” phase in the coming weeks and months, Vahling said. Enforcement will start with education and warnings before citations are issued, he said.

The city is hiring and training staff and volunteers to help it track the virus’ spread. Deb Federspiel, deputy director of Broomfield Public Health, said the department is hiring two epidemiology staff members, is calling back some furloughed employees, and is training existing staff to help with public health duties, including contact tracing. Overall, it is adding five staff members in the short term.

Broomfield this week also is vetting potential volunteers to help with contact tracing, she said.

In addition, Broomfield is calling back other employees who were furloughed on April 21 and is making plans to reinstate some services as it looks to take the next steps toward returning some semblance of normal to the city.

City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman said 14 furloughed employees, all of whom will provide essential services, have been called back to work.

Broomfield Meals on Wheels on May 11 will transition from serving frozen to hot meals, and the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library on the same day will redeploy book delivery to seniors.

A “soft opening” of city buildings will begin May 18, Hoffman said. Some offices will be open for appointments, including for motor vehicle registration, marriage licenses, property tax payments and passports.

City leaders hope to solidify plans by the end of next week, but are considering reopening the George Di Ciero City and County Building, Health and Human Services, the police department and courts on June 1, Hoffman said.

It is not decided when the library, InventHQ, Paul Derda Recreation Center, Community Center, Auditorium and Depot Museum will open, she said.

One casualty of the virus will be city flower beds, which will not be maintained this year.

Mayor Patrick Quinn asked about the $1.7 billion that went to Colorado under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act and specifically how that falls to counties. The funds can only be used for COVID-related reimbursements, Hoffman said.Cities do not yet know whether any of those dollars will be distributed to local governments or kept by the state, she said.

The “pressure is pretty intense” for some distribution methodology, Hoffman said.

A second round of federal funding will focus on local governments, particularly those supporting small business, she said citing comments from state and local representatives.

Broomfield’s budget forecast is not based on federal reimbursement, Hoffman said, adding the city is not building CARES Act funding in as “any type of cushion.”