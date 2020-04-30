Community Foundation Boulder County grant $750K for COVID-19 response

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misstated the amount Community Foundation Boulder County has raised since launching the COVID-19 Response Fund Boulder County. It has raised $1.4 million.

Community Foundation Boulder County announced Wednesday it had granted $750,000 to 40 nonprofits in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds were disbursed between March 20 and April 22 as the first part of the foundation’s planned three-phase funding initiative, according to a news release. The three phases are prevention, intervention and recovery.

“Our COVID-19 Response Fund Boulder County ensures essential services for community members who find themselves at the intersection of being most vulnerable to the virus and most impacted by inequity,” Jeff Hirota, the foundation’s CEO, stated in the release.

Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID Relief Fund received $100,000, which was provided by a donor who specified the beneficiary, while the other $650,000 went to 39 Boulder County nonprofits.

The foundation established the COVID-19 Response Fund Boulder County on March 13, raising $1.4 million, $100,000 of which came from a challenge match by Boulder businessman Brad Feld and Amy Batchelor. Two anonymous Donor-Advised Funds also issued challenge matches that contributed to the total. Of that $1.4 million, $391,000 has been granted to Boulder County nonprofits.

Other funding for the $750,000 in grants came from the Community Foundation’s School Readiness Initiative, the President’s Fund, and the Millennium Trust, as well as partnerships with First National Bank, Hemera and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The foundation is seeking proposals for grants in its second phase of giving, intervention. For more information or to donate funds, visit commfound.org.