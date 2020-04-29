GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

King Soopers, CU Boulder offering drive-through coronavirus testing Thursday, Friday

Colorado National Guard members assist the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment during a free, drive-up testing site for coronavirus in the parking lot of the Denver Coliseum March 14.
By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
King Soopers today announced it will be sponsoring free drive-through COVID-19 testing Thursday and Friday at the University of Colorado Boulder, through its continued partnership with the Colorado Emergency Operations Center.

The site is to be located at the CU Boulder Space Sciences Building, 3665 Discovery Drive in Boulder, and the service will be provided from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Registration for the service is required and is available by going to krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

“King Soopers’ vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across Colorado,” Steve Burnham, president of King Soopers, said in a statement.

In registering, those taking advantage of the tests will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible, according to a news release. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. Upon arrival, drivers should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up until a health care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test, which takes just a few minutes..

The CU Boulder testing site is estimated to be capable of handling 250 vehicles per day.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
