Man airlifted after 30-foot fall resident of Washington state

A 24-year-old man who was airlifted to a Denver Hospital Tuesday after falling around 30 feet while rock climbing near the entrance to Button Rock Preserve is a Bellingham, Washington, resident, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief Mike Wagner.

Wagner added the man sustained “serious injuries to his lower body” after the fall.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a friend of the climber notified a Button Rock ranger after the fall. Rescue agencies then responded after being contacted over radio.

Members of the Lyons Fire Protection District and American Medical Response of Boulder County then stabilized the man and carried him 100 feet to an ambulance.

The release said a helicopter was requested due to the severity of the climber’s injuries.

The rescue was completed in around an hour and 10 minutes, and included help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and the Lyons Fire Protection District.

John Marinelli

