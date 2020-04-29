Mead mayor, trustees sworn in after election

After a close municipal election in Mead, winning candidates were sworn in during a Monday evening board of trustees meeting.

Two new trustees, Chris Cartwright and Steve Fox, were sworn in, as well as incumbent Mayor Colleen Whitlow and Trustee Debbie Brodhead.

While Cartwright had served on the board of trustees previously, this will be Fox’s first term. The two will fill seats previously occupied by Trustee Terri Hatch and Mayor Pro Tem Joyce Palaszewski.

“I want to thank Trustee Hatch and Mayor Pro Tem Palaszewski for their service to the town and dedication to the community, and I’m delighted to welcome new members Steve Fox and Chris Cartwright to the board,” Town Manager Helen Migchelbrink stated in a news release from Mead. “Trustees Fox and Cartwright come with a great deal of passion and desire to continue moving Mead forward. I’m eager to get them settled in and to work tackling the needs of the community.”

The election saw Whitlow beat out challenger Gerry Torres, and Brodhead, Fox and Cartwright come out on top, while candidate Janet Torres came in just four votes away from a trustee seat.

The election saw thin margins in both the mayoral and trustee races, with Whitlow winning eight votes more than Gerry Torres. In the trustee race, a recount was triggered due to Brodhead and Cartwright being separated by only two votes.

The recount was finished April 20 and confirmed that the original count was correct.

The only candidate with a significant lead was Fox, who netted over 160 votes more than Brodhead, who came in second.

“We had a strong participation rate this year,” said Migchelbrink in the release. “The voters and all of the candidates should be proud of the voter turnout.”

According to the release, a total of nearly 3,230 ballots were mailed out to voters, while 1,316 were received and counted by election judges.

“I am immensely grateful and deeply moved by the vote of confidence from the community,” Whitlow said of her April win in the release. “There’s plenty of work to be done, and I will continue to push toward achieving our 2020 goals and priorities, while ensuring transparency and open communication.”