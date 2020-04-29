New Erie trustees, re-elected mayor sworn in virtually

Instead of taking their oaths in a crowded boardroom, three new Erie trustees and the re-elected mayor were remotely sworn into office Tuesday night.

Newcomers Sara Loflin, Ari Harrison and Brandon Bell began four-year terms in seats vacated by trustees Dan Woog, who has served on the board since 2013, Scott Charles who has served on the board since 2014 and former Mayor Pro-Tem Geoff Deakin, who has served since 2016. Mayor Jennifer Carroll began serving her second two-year term.

Trustee Christiaan van Woudenberg also ran for mayor, but will continue to serve as a trustee until his term ends April 2022.

Outgoing trustees on Tuesday thanked staff, the board and residents for all that was accomplished during their terms.

“Please, please, please know we have the best staff in local government,” Deakin said. “These folks really know what they’re doing, they know what they’re saying.”

Charles said the experience of serving on the board is one he will never forget.

Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming turned the praise right back to trustees.

“Mayor Jennifer Carroll, Mayor Pro Tem Geoff Deakin, Trustee Scott Charles and Trustee Dan Woog have all worked tirelessly during their terms in office, and devoted thousands of hours to town matters,” Fleming said. “Thank you for your dedication, for sacrificing for the benefit of Erie time away from your families and other pursuits, and for your thoughtful and passionate commitment to advocate for what you think is best for the town.”

Also on Tuesday night, the new board held its first vote and elected Adam Haid mayor pro tem.

Haid has served on the board since 2018. His appointment as mayor pro tem was approved 6-1, with van Woudenberg opposing.