Sunny with a high of 73 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 50.
Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 53.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 50. There is 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and overnight.
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 75 and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The overnight low is 48.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The overnight low is 49.
