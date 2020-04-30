Application period opening for Nederland affordable housing complex

The Boulder County Housing Authority will begin accepting online rental applications for the soon-to-be-completed Tungsten Village neighborhood of affordable homes in Nederland at 9 a.m. May 7. To help ensure the safety of both applicants and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency will offer a fully virtual rental application process for Tungsten Village.

The Tungsten Village application, which will be available at TungstenVillage.org, takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. Once received, applications will be screened in the order received in early summer, and applicants will then be contacted, according to a news release. Anyone needing additional help to participate fully in the application process should call 720-564-2267 and select option 1.

In partnership with the town of Nederland, BCHA expects to finish construction of Tungsten Village this summer, with move-ins expected in September. Owned, managed and maintained by BCHA, it’s located at 333 Colo. 72, just a few blocks northwest of downtown Nederland. It will provide 26 affordable units to residents with low and moderate income.