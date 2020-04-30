GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

First Presbyterian Church of Boulder changes name to Grace Commons

Beginning Sunday, the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder will practice as Grace Commons Church.

The downtown Boulder church, which is nearing its 148th year, made the name change as part of a larger plan to revitalize the church.

“Grace Commons Church captures what we want to convey to our community: that God sees and loves the people of our community with a great love, and that we desire to be a common and shared space to discover that grace,” Lead Pastor Erik Hanson said in an written statement.

In addition to a new name, the church has a new capital campaign, aiming to raise $8 million for the renovation of its main campus and annex. The church is member of a California-based evangelical denomination called ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians.

