Frederick extends town facilities closure…

News

Frederick extends town facilities closure through May 11

Frederick announced Thursday that it is extending the closure of town offices and facilities through May 11.

According to a news release from the town, the public works building, Frederick Police Department, Bella Rosa Golf Course, the Back 9 at Bella Rosa restaurant, Town Hall and town playgrounds will continue to be closed.

“Town of Frederick staff is working on a phased implementation plan to open playgrounds, park equipment and facilities,” the release stated. “We are developing secure protocols and sanitation procedures to ensure citizens and staff are safe moving forward.”

Essential public safety, public works and administrative services will continue, the release added, though administrative services will have the abbreviated hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and be provided by phone at 720-382-5500.

Board of trustee meetings are being held virtually with the aid of video conferencing platform Zoom.

