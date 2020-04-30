GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Frontier Airlines will make face masks mandatory for passengers starting May 8

Denver-based airline follows JetBlue in announcing flyer mask rule

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 15: Frontier agent Audrey Patterson is the lone agent working at the airlines’ check in counters as she waits for the occasional passengers to check in at Denver International Airport on April 15, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Air travel through the airport is down 95% since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced Thursday that starting May 8 all passengers on its flights will be required to wear masks or other coverings over their mouth and nose.

The rule will apply to passengers checking in at the airline’s ticket counters, waiting at gates and on board all Frontier planes, according to a press release.

Frontier is at least the second airline to announce that is it mandating face coverings. Fellow budget carrier JetBlue announced Monday that it would start enforcing a similar rule on May 4, modeling the requirement off of guidance from the Center for Disease Control around coronavirus safety.

Frontier flight crews have been required to wear face coverings since April 13, according to the airline.

Earlier this month, Frontier began requiring passengers to fill out a “health acknowledgment” before flying. The document asks flyers to certify that neither they nor anyone they live with has had any COVID-19 symptoms in the prior two weeks, that they will check their temperature the day of their flight and cancel their travel plans if they have a fever and that they will wash or sanitize their hands before boarding their flight, according to the airline.

Joe Rubino

