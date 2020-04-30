Longmont man accused of having sex with teen at Boulder hotel

A 43-year-old Longmont man has been arrested after police said he would rent out a hotel room in Boulder to have sex with an underage teen.

Jason Elvey was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.

According to an arrest report, police noticed a “suspicious vehicle” near Folsom Drive and Valmont Road on 11:33 p.m. Wednesday. Officers saw the vehicle fail to properly stop at a red light, and pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of a Best Western Inn, 770 28th St.

The officers found Elvey in the driver’s seat and a 16-year-old girl in the passenger’s seat. The girl told police Elvey was a friend and was just dropping her off at the hotel because she had been in a fight with her mother.

When police called the girl’s mother to verify the story, the mother said the girl had told her she was going out with her boyfriend.

Upon further questioning, the teen then admitted she and Elvey had met up on two previous occasions at the hotel to have sex. She said she met Elvey online and that he rented the room so they could meet in person.

The girl said she initially told Elvey she was 18, but said she told him the first time they met in person that she was 16 and that they had sex after that.

According to the affidavit, Elvey admitted to the sex and that he knew her real age after meeting her.

Both Elvey and the girl said the sex was consensual. The teen refused medical services and did not want to talk to victim advocates.

Police also found a bag containing methamphetamine in Elvey’s wallet. They also discovered Elvey’s license was revoked because he was court-designated a habitual traffic offender.

Elvey’s booking photo is not yet being released by police due to the ongoing investigation. He will be released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.