GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont man accused of having sex with teen at…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont man accused of having sex with teen at Boulder hotel

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 43-year-old Longmont man has been arrested after police said he would rent out a hotel room in Boulder to have sex with an underage teen.

Jason Elvey was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.

According to an arrest report, police noticed a “suspicious vehicle” near Folsom Drive and Valmont Road on 11:33 p.m. Wednesday. Officers saw the vehicle fail to properly stop at a red light, and pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of a Best Western Inn, 770 28th St.

The officers found Elvey in the driver’s seat and a 16-year-old girl in the passenger’s seat. The girl told police Elvey was a friend and was just dropping her off at the hotel because she had been in a fight with her mother.

When police called the girl’s mother to verify the story, the mother said the girl had told her she was going out with her boyfriend.

Upon further questioning, the teen then admitted she and Elvey had met up on two previous occasions at the hotel to have sex. She said she met Elvey online and that he rented the room so they could meet in person.

The girl said she initially told Elvey she was 18, but said she told him the first time they met in person that she was 16 and that they had sex after that.

According to the affidavit, Elvey admitted to the sex and that he knew her real age after meeting her.

Both Elvey and the girl said the sex was consensual. The teen refused medical services and did not want to talk to victim advocates.

Police also found a bag containing methamphetamine in Elvey’s wallet. They also discovered Elvey’s license was revoked because he was court-designated a habitual traffic offender.

Elvey’s booking photo is not yet being released by police due to the ongoing investigation. He will be released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Jones Excavating and Plumbing

    We rely on our home and business plumbing systems every day. And when there’s a problem, we need it fixed—now....
  2. Pet Care Is An Essential Service

    Pet care is an essential service! Niwot Veterinary Clinic is open, and follows best practices during this pandemic to provide...
  3. Aurora Homes for Sale

    If you are seeking Aurora homes for sale, you need to speak with Fred Smith, a Realtor who has lived...
  4. BBQ Season Is Here

    Have you fired up your grill yet? BBQ season is here, and that means it’s time to visit Your Butcher,...
  5. Save Money On Your Utility Bills

    Many homeowners are using this stay-at-home time to improve and upgrade their homes. Would you like to save money on...