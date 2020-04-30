Louisville Recreation and Senior Center hold challenge to raise $2,000 for Community Food Share

The Louisville Recreation and Senior Center has created a challenge to raise $2,000 for Community Food Share during the coronavirus pandemic, after anonymous donors pledged to match all donations up to $2,000 on behalf of the center’s fitness instructors.

The Recreation and Senior Center has been offering free online classes via Zoom since March 23, after the facility closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, there are more than 30 classes offered by 14 instructors, including yoga, Pilates, boot camp, cycling and Zumba.

Community Food Share is a food bank aiming to fight hunger in Boulder and Broomfield Counties by providing access to fresh, nutritious food though local partners as well as its onsite and mobile pantries.

“The Recreation and Senior Center is more than just a place where people come to work out,” Fitness Supervisor Lindsey Witty said in a statement. “People come here for the sense of community. During this time of distancing, we wanted to give our patrons a way to connect and so we started offering online classes, where people could not only just workout, but still interact with each other and their favorite instructors. A sense of normalcy if you will. The response has been beyond what we had imagined.”

Anonymous donors reached out to the center and offered to set up a donation challenge for all class participants to benefit Community Food Share. They will match up to $2,000.

The challenge will close May 10, and donations must be made at bit.ly/35hV5BK.