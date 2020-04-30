Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 85 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s again today before a chance of wetter weather over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 53.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 50, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 49, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 49, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.