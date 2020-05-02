Boulder County Coroner identifies teen who died during vehicle pursuit last week in Longmont

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a reportedly stolen vehicle crashed while being pursued by the Colorado State Patrol.

Sixteen-year-old Mason Farnsworth of Longmont died April 23 after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Francis Street, near 21st Avenue. Another person in the car was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt during the chase.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The vehicle fled troopers, following a “tactical vehicle intervention,” according to Longmont police.

The coroner’s officer has completed an autopsy, and Farnsworth’s cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The Boulder County Critical Incident Team and Longmont Police Department were tasked with investigating the crash, since it involved Colorado State Patrol Units.