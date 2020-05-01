Boulder drinking water quality report shows no violations

Boulder’s drinking water quality report for 2019 was published by the city, it announced Friday, and it showed no violations for any of the substances tested for and present in the pipes.

The report, required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, showed the presence of constituents including turbidity likely from soil runoff, copper and lead likely from corrosion of household plumbing systems, or, in the case of copper, from eroding natural deposits or leaching wood preservatives.

But the concentrations of all substances tested for and found did not amount to any violations. There was a presence of the bacteria E. coli detected, though, with its source likely being human and animal fecal matter. Environmental advocate Boulder Waterkeeper has been banging the drum for the city to establish signage alerting the public to the presence of E. coli in Boulder Creek in areas popular for swimming, tubing and wading.

The group, led by Art Hirsch, has alleged the University of Colorado is contributing to the presence of the bacteria.

“Although E. coli was detected in a single sample, total coliform bacteria and E. coli were absent in all required repeat samples, so it is not a violation,” the city’s report said.

Also of note in the report is the Northern Water-led Southern Water Supply Project’s second phase nearing completion, allowing the city to have its water from Carter Lake transported to Boulder via pipeline instead of ditches subjected to the open air. This spring, the city will be treating water year-round from the 20-mile long buried pipeline that cost Boulder $40 million, with a total project cost of $44 million, as other smaller area water providers contributed to funding the project and will be able to use it for their flows, as well.

The report can be viewed in full at bit.ly/2KNov1k.