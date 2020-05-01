GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Man who had been reported missing is rescued…

Man who had been reported missing is rescued near Boulder’s Flatirons

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
An injured Boulder man who had been reported missing Thursday night was rescued Friday after he was heard calling for help in the trails area southwest of Chautauqua Park.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Division Chief Mike Wagner reported that rescue personnel were alerted by a hiker near the Flatirons to a man’s calls for help in that area about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The caller reported that the injured man was possibly between the Stairway to Heaven and Regency areas on the Royal Arch Trail, according to Wagner.

“At 7:55 AM, we received another call from a different individual from the Mesa Trailhead at NCAR who reported hearing a man yelling for help in the area, and several other general areas were suggested as possible locations of the injured party,” Wagner wrote in an email.

A subsequent news release stated the man, 27, was eventually found by rescue personnel on the Mesa Trail at Woods Quarry. He was wearing only shorts and it is believed he was likely outdoors overnight, as he told rescuers he believed he may have left his shoes and shirt somewhere near the 2nd Flatiron.

Rescuers found it hard to to communicate with the man at the scene, as he was hard-of-hearing, did not know sign language, and would not answer many of the questions he was asked, the release stated. Once rescuers learned the man’s name, they determined he had been reported as missing to the Boulder Police Department on Thursday night.

The man was dehydrated and had suffered numerous scrapes and abrasions all over his body, which suggested he likely fell several times as he descended the trail and likely wandered through several briar-patches, the release stated. A rescue member donated a pair of flip-flop sandals to the man, and he walked out to an awaiting ambulance with the help of rescuers. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The entire rescue operation took just over two hours.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the injuries the man suffered, and why he was likely outdoors on the trail overnight, but have found no evidence to suggest foul play, the release stated.

Agencies assisting sheriff’s deputies and emergency services personnel in the rescue included rangers from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and American Medical Response.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
