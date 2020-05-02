Longmont Housing Authority to integrate with the city in an effort to make operations more financially sustainable

The Longmont Housing Authority will be entering into a partnership with the city in an effort to make operations more financially viable.

The announcement came Friday, in addition to news that LHA’s Executive Director Jillian Baldwin will leave her role May 15 for a “career move,” according to a news release from the city. The LHA’s mission is to provide housing to low-income families, as well as those who are disabled or elderly, its website reads. The city plans to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the housing authority to shift its operational duties to Longmont.

In the past several months, the city and the housing authority have evaluated LHA operations, determining “the existing model is not sustainable for the long term due to its current size and economies of scale,” the release read.

The two organizations will work together to “strengthen affordable housing opportunities and supportive services,” the release read. Karen Roney, the city’s community services director, said the partnership will work to address the needs of Longmont’s most vulnerable.

“By integrating and streamlining existing resources, we can build a resilient, robust and sustainable operational structure that aligns LHA with the city in support of city council’s vision that all residents can thrive in our community, regardless of their circumstances,” Roney said in the release.

Baldwin started the job in September 2018, after Longmont conducted a nationwide search. Baldwin moved to Colorado from Gary, Ind., where she served as the executive director for the Gary Housing Authority and was credited for helping to pull it from financial woes.

The LHA board made a request for former executive director, Michael Reis, to resign after an incident in 2017. LHA allowed Longmont police and K-9 dogs to enter and search The Suites affordable housing complex without residents’ permission, resulting in a lawsuit settlement.

The city commended Baldwin for her work and for being “instrumental in helping LHA navigate through some challenges and stabilize over the past 20 months,” the release read.

The LHA board will, at this time, retain its policy governing role. A team of city and LHA staff and consultants will be assembled to address immediate needs in operations, finance, development and residential communities, according to the release.

Bruce Robbins, LHA Board Chair, said he believes the integration partnership will be a chance to make positive changes.

“We have the opportunity to set truly aspirational goals and break the mold for how our community approaches housing for all of our current and future residents” Robbins said in the release. “Both entities are embracing the unique opportunity to reinvent Longmont Housing Authority in an economically sustainable way that benefits our residents first and foremost as well as the staff at both organizations”.

People who have questions about the transition are asked to contact Roney via email at karen.roney@longmontcolorado.gov.