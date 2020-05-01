Mostly sunny with a high of 79 and a chance of rain today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s and the possible start of some wet weekend weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 50, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 49, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 49, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 44, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
