Republican candidate enters Boulder County District 2 commissioner contest

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Lyons Republican James Crowder has joined the field of candidates seeking the District  2 seat on the Board of Boulder County Commissioners that’s up for election this year.

Crowder, a mortgage broker, said in an email: “I was asked by the Boulder County Republican Party to run and agreed to do so.

“Although I don’t really have an ambition to higher political office, I do think that I could offer fresh ideas and a different way of thinking about solutions to local problems and policy. I have not made my living as a politician, rather as a small business man. I have lived in Boulder County since 1978 and have been witness to some major failures on the part of county government to just take care of the most basic requirements of government such as keeping our roads in good repair.”

Crowder, a former chief financial officer of Texas’ South Plains Regional Council of Governments and the Houston-Galveston Regional Council of Governments, has been president of Crowder Mortgage Inc. since 1984. He said his prior political and community experience has included involvement, “as a citizen,” in Lyons housing issues and “other local government affairs.”

Two Longmont Democrats, Jonathan Singer and Marta Loachamin, are also running for the District 2 county commissioner’s seat.

Singer and Loachamin are vying for Boulder County Democrats’ and unaffiliated voters’ support in the June 30 Democratic primary election. The winner in that intra-party contest will advance to November’s general election.

Crowder will be the sole District 2 Boulder County commissioner candidate on the June Republican primary ballot, assuring him of advancing to the general election ballot.

Singer, Loachamin and Crowder all are seeking the District 2 seat now filled by Longmont Democrat Deb Gardner, who is term-limited.

While each of Boulder County’s three commissioners has to live within specific geographic areas of the county, they are chosen in countywide elections. District 2 includes a northern Boulder County area that stretches from Allenspark in the west to Longmont in the east and includes Lyons and Hygiene.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
