Carjacking suspects at large after chase through Boulder County

Two suspects in an armed SUV theft in Boulder County are still at large after a police chase Saturday that ended with them last seen heading northbound on Interstate 25.

According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Leak, the suspects, two men, had approached a man and a woman in a 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV near Panorama Point on Flagstaff Mountain around 3 a.m.

The men displayed a handgun and demanded the man and woman’s vehicle and personal belongings. After driving away with the SUV, the suspects fired off shots in “an unknown direction,” said Leak.

Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the SUV with no license plates was called in from the area of Centaur Village Drive and South Boulder Road in Lafayette After local police attempted to stop the car, it took off, speeding and ignoring traffic laws, according to Leak.

Police radio traffic indicated that the Lexus was reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department and Erie Police Department worked in coordination to follow the SUV through around downtown Lafayette, past Erie and then out to I-25 before ending the pursuit around Erie Parkway on I-25.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with knowledge of the case call them at 303-441-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

John Marinelli

