Saunders: MLB still has more questions than answers in age of coronavirus

I don’t have a crystal ball, so I can’t predict what will happen to baseball in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. No one can.

There are a lot of reports and theories out there, the lastest being that Major League Baseball was closing in on a plan that would have hubs in Florida, Texas and Arizona, with three divisions of 10 teams each. From what I have been told, MLB is far from sold on that plan.

In truth, MLB is fielding numerous ideas and will not announce a plan until multiple health issues have been addressed by local, state and federal governments, as well as the players’ union. It’s a complicated process that changes by the day.

Last week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic summarized the situation this way:

“The longer the sport waits, the greater the number of options that might arise, provided COVID-19 numbers trend positively in states under consideration. The most realistic time range for Opening Day — somewhere between mid-June and July 4, in the view of most officials — would allow for an 80- to 100-game regular season, with the schedule running through October. An expanded postseason at neutral sites might follow, with the World Series ending in late November or early December.”

That jibes with what I have been told, although opening the season by mid-June seems optimistic.

Some less-serious subjects are easier to speculate about:

— The shortened season might hurt the Dodgers more than any other team. Remember, they traded three prospects to Boston for Mookie Betts and his $27 million salary and yet might get less than half a season from him before he becomes a free agent.

— A shortened season makes for a more wide-open path to a division title or the playoffs. The Dodgers, for example, won National League West titles in each of Dave Roberts’ four years as manager. Overall, the Dodgers have won seven consecutive NL West titles. But, as Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci noted recently, if each of Roberts’ four seasons were truncated at 60 games, the Dodgers would have won only once, in 2019. The Diamondbacks, Rockies and Giants each took a turn in first place after 60 games.

— This shortened season is critical to the future of two favorites of Rockies fans — Nolan Arenado and DJ LeMahieu.

Arenado, of course, can’t opt out of his $260 million contract with the Rockies until after the 2021 season. Yet, given his rift with general manager Jeff Bridich, there was well-founded speculation that Arenado might be traded this summer or during the 2020-21 offseason. The coronavirus and the shortened season greatly complicates the Arenado scenario.

LeMahieu, the former Rockies all-star second baseman, is entering the final year of a two-year, $24 million contract with the Yankees. Last season, LeMahieu was an all-star for the third time in his nine-year career, hitting .327 with a career-high 26 homers and 102 RBIs.

After this season, LeMahieu was likely to receive his career payday and reports are that the Yankees were interested in extending his deal. LeMahieu loves playing in New York and he’s become a fan favorite there, but you have to wonder if the uncertain state of baseball is going to shake up the marriage between LeMahieu and the Yankees.