Boulder church doors gain new life amid…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder church doors gain new life amid coronavirus shutdown as leaders look forward to welcoming back worshipers

Pandemic creates opportunity for both home projects and maintenance of prominent historic structures

Carpenter Brian Sattenspiel sands doors at First United Methodist Church in Boulder on April 28, 2020. The more than 100-year-old doors are being restored. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

While Boulder’s First United Methodist Church is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, its leaders found a new way to open — really, the old way — for when parishioners can return to worship.

Getting into the building more than a century old had been done through newer entrances than the original wooden church doors, which had been mostly unused for decades, perhaps as long as 50 years, due to fragility caused by snow and sun damage.

Now, though, thanks to the work of Dana Simonsen’s Boulder County-based DGS Wood Restoration and Cabinetry service, there is an option to again have churchgoers enter and exit the local landmark through the traditional portals.

Carpenter Brian Sattenspiel sands doors at First United Methodist Church in Boulder on April 28, 2020. The doors which are more than 100 years old, are being restored. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

With specialized treatments, chemicals and preservatives, Simonsen over the past week helped bring them back up to usable standards, and church leaders believe congregants will be thrilled by the improvement to the beloved building, giving them something to look forward to seeing when the pandemic eases and the downtown area surrounding the church at 14th and Spruce streets is again bustling with daily Boulder activity.

“They’re so unique, there is nothing else like it. They were in need of help, they were in terrible shape,” Simonsen said of the doors, which were repaired through the generosity of a private donor. “I just love projects like this that really give back to the community and makes them happy.”

At the same time, work on the outside of the building, such as spring planting of hundreds of flowers, has continued, too, to keep it an attractive area ready to welcome back its guests, even as there are many fewer visitors than normal for now.

“We’re trying our best, when this is over and the congregation gets to come back, for there to be a rejuvenation around getting to come together,” the church’s building manager Keith Heinzmann said. “In this downtime, for everyone it’s frustrating to not be able to do the things that give us joy. I think this (door project) helps add a little more joy.”

Outbreak-related shutdowns of many buildings across the city to their normal occupants has generated an opportunity for not only home improvements by residents seldom leaving their dwellings, but also for maintenance and renovations of other historic structures that have been long targeted but kicked down the road, perhaps due to a building’s busy nature before the pandemic or otherwise. Plus, completing jobs with fewer witnesses than would be present if a building was open to its usual users allows a stronger “before-and-after” effect to take hold of those who return.

Historic Boulder board member Paul Cure noted work that has occurred in recent weeks in the Highlands City Club historic landmark, where the front hallway has undergone a renewal. Knowing that some of the oldest buildings in Boulder are receiving facelifts can be reassuring that the city, its residents and businesses will withstand the crisis, just as the structures have in past times of uncertainty.

“It’s been incredible to watch it rejuvenate itself in this time,” Cure said of Highland. “When times are slow and you really have to hunker down, it’s been fascinating to see what people have turned to. I think returning to those pillars of culture, it helps people. It gives them something to refer to in regards of this building stood through two world wars, a depression. That sense of endurance always, for my sense of relief, gives me solace.”

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
