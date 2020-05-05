GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County Area Aging Agency offers online caregivers program

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
The Boulder County Area Agency on Aging is inviting caregivers to participate in a new online program.

The class, “Hero’s Journey of the Caregiver,” is an eight-hour course that will span four weeks, beginning later this month, county officials announced in a news release.

Area Agency on Aging officials said the course is intended for informal and family caregivers of older adults and will provide participants “with tools to help ensure that they thrive, not just survive, during caregiving.”

There are two ongoing classes and time options available. Registrants can select to attend one of the following classes: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon between May 19 and June 9; and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. between May 21 and June 11.

This program is open to Boulder County residents providing care for a relative, partner, or friend who is age 60 or over, or of any age if the person has dementia. There is no charge for the course, but donations are appreciated. Video conferencing applications and internet will be required for the course.

For more information or to register for the course, contact program manager Rebekah Van Sweden at rvansweden@bouldercounty.org or by calling 303-441-3945. Participants will be required to provide additional eligibility details and to complete a registration form.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
