Furlough notices filed for health, fitness facilities

Colorado health clubs have been shut down by order of Gov. Jared Polis since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but WARN notices for some of the closures are just beginning to be posted by the state.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires advance notice of layoffs and furloughs for companies that meet certain criteria. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment posted about a dozen such notices Monday.

The filings include furloughs at two Colorado Athletic Club facilities in Boulder — 1821 30th St. (186 workers) and 505 Thunderbird Drive (115 workers). Furloughs at both facilities were effective March 20, with WARN notices filed March 31.

“An unanticipated and dramatic business downturn resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic and associated governmental shutdown orders necessitated this closure, and this is the earliest notice of this closure that could be given under these unforeseeable business circumstances and natural disaster,” the clubs’ ownership group said in the filing. “This closure is expected to be temporary, but given the unpredictable and developing nature of this situation, it is not possible at this time to identify a date on which the club will reopen.”

Another 65 workers were furloughed at Bicycle Village locations in Boulder, Aurora and Littleton. The Boulder store is located at 2100 28th St.

“As a result of the unforeseen business circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bicycle Village has made the difficult decision to furlough certain employees effective immediately until further notice,” the company said in its April 6 WARN filing.

“We hope to end the furlough as soon as possible. We expect that the furlough will end within six months, but we do not have a specific date because of the evolving government business closure and shelter-in-place orders as well as public health guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

