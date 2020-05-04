High of 67 with a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s with a chance of showers today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 38, with a 30% chance of showers.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 42.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 45.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 39.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 39.