Lafayette panel interviews five firms to design park at site of storage sheds

A panel of Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority members and city staff on Monday narrowed to two its preferred list of firms to redevelop a storage shed site into a new neighborhood park.

After conducting video interviews with five firms on Monday, members expressed support for Denver-based Wenk Associates and WSB, which has offices in Greenwood Village and Westminster.

Authority Executive Director Roger Caruso, Chairman Kevin Muller and member Faith Rogers teamed up with Director of Arts and Cultural Resources Susan Book and Interim Planning and Building Director Jana Easley to interview five Colorado firms to potentially develop the park at the site on North Carr Avenue that right now is home to storage units.

In January, the authority purchased the storage units for $330,000 and issued a request for qualifications for the project in March. Eight firms expressed interest in the project, the Authority reported last month.

The request, when issued, did not have a construction budget, but design professionals were expected to provide estimated costs.

Estimates for the project started at $50,000, according to presentations made Monday.

Previously, officials said construction is anticipated to begin this year, subject to funding approval.

On Monday, the group interviewed Wenk Associates, WSB, Norris Designs, HORD Coplan Macht and Lafayette-based Design Concepts. Wenk Associates and WSB, for which Lafayette resident Jamie Ramos is a senior landscape architect / urban designer in its Denver office,emerged as the top two choices, and most of members of the interview panel said they would be comfortable choosing Wenk.

“Their interview and presentation was the most impressive,” Rogers said.

Easley said she felt Wenk and WSB also had the best ideas for public engagement and showed the most excitement for the project.

Wenk has designed projects such as River North Park and the River Mile in Denver, Westminster Central Plaza and Aurora Sports Park.

WSB has designed Colfax Avenue Car Wash in Golden, Carpenter Park in St. Louis Park, Minn.

The interviews were recorded and can be found at bit.ly/2R58Iyk.

A final decision on a firm could be made Tuesday. Once a team is selected, community engagement and design can begin.