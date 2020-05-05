Makeshift street signage returns to Boulder as cars maintain access amid coronavirus

For the second time in less than a year, an unofficial road signage campaign swept Boulder over the weekend.

This instance came during a viral pandemic requiring stay-at-home orders across the planet that have resulted in many cities shutting streets to non-resident motor vehicle traffic — but not Boulder following a City Council decision last month.

The signs instructing road users to share the street between cyclists, pedestrians and cars look slightly more official than the plungers covertly placed on 30th Street in August to serve as bollards for a makeshift protected bike lane after a crash on that road.

The recent effort involved signs about waist-high, the held the message “Shared Street Slow,” in capital letters. Signs featured images of a cyclist, dog walker, car and a child all sharing in a road. It came with a website, boulderstreets.wixsite.com/mysite, that has a page dedicated to a step-by-step process for creating more do-it-yourself signs for traffic calming.

Local advocates of improved cycling and pedestrian infrastructure celebrated both moves.

“I think they are fantastic and wish we’d have 200 of them all over town,” Boulder resident Lauren Mackey said of the signs Monday.

Neal Henderson, a cycling and triathlon coach in Boulder, said on Twitter he saw a police accident investigation vehicle drive up Emerson Avenue and remove the signs. Henderson supports the signs being present.

“I think this is such a great idea and it’s depressing that the city isn’t doing it themselves,” resident Lila Hickey said.

Local officials were prepared to pilot street closures in two areas designed to allow for more space to safely recreate outdoors while minding social distancing guidelines to remain at least 6 feet from others during the pandemic.

But city staff recommended against doing so, citing the cost of leasing the needed street-closing barriers amid a budget-crushing public health crisis, the chance that keeping non-local cars off streets would be conducive to outdoor public gathering that spreads the coronavirus and the sense that housing density and access to parks from neighborhoods are not the same here as in Denver, where Boulder officials said some residents have more difficulty in getting to green space. Renting enough barriers to close 25 blocks for 30 days would have cost Boulder about $22,500, Boulder Interim Transportation Manager Bill Cowern said.

City staff later last month recommended Council go with a more expensive option, by about $100,000, that would have allowed data to be collected on a 20 mph residential speed limit pilot before converting all such roads in Boulder to the slower speed limit.

Council made the switch to drop residential speeds universally in the city without pursuing the initial study of the idea that would have added cost. But it previously shot down the proposal to close streets during the outbreak, hours after furloughs for more than 700 city staffers were announced.

“Safe streets don’t need to be expensive, and these protective barriers aren’t expensive either,” the Boulder Streets web page states.

City Manager Jane Brautigam pushed back on the notion that non-resident motor vehicle traffic closures could be safely accomplished with materials that are less pricey than standard barriers.

“I have grave concerns about our failing to follow the Uniform Traffic Control Device Manual. … I think we open ourselves up to risk of injury, and ultimately someone could get very seriously hurt,” Brautigam said. “That’s why we’re trying to make sure we do conform to the rules of traffic engineering.”

Police as of Monday had removed 11 of the makeshift signs, including seven from Emerson and four from Quince Avenue in north Boulder.

“We don’t know who made them so there are no charges. We will do increased enforcement when we get complaints,” Boulder police spokesperson Laurie Ogden said. “Violators can be charged with Display of Unauthorized Signs.”

The violation appears to be treated like a traffic offense by municipal law, and could result in penalties of between $10 and $500 for any offenders caught.

Police were also checking for similar signs on Mapleton Avenue Monday afternoon, Ogden said.

Owners of the signs, should they be brave enough to come forward, might have a chance to get them reinstated, if they can persuade officials, city code indicates.

“Every such sign, signal, marking or device prohibited by this section constitutes a public nuisance, and the city manager is empowered to remove the same or cause it to be removed without notice, after which the manager shall afford to the owner the opportunity for a hearing to contest the removal,” the code states.